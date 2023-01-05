DC Fire and EMS welcome new rookie K-9 to team

The fire and EMS department broke the news via Twitter with a set of four pictures showing Margo in action during training, where she looked happy in the new role.

WASHINGTON — The DC Fire and EMS team is welcoming a new four-legged rookie aboard their team, according to a Sunday morning announcement.

The fire and EMS department broke the news via Twitter with a set of four pictures showing Margo in action during training. She, with her mouth open wide and tongue out, looked happy in the new found role.

Margo will be working with handler Battalion Chief Chris Holmes. The department says that if she passes 'muster', she will become their new search and rescue K-9. In one of the photos posted on the social media account the K-9 could be seen on a boat in the water, while another showed her being trained with a ball.

DC Fire & EMS has a new rookie, and her name is Margo. She will be working with handler Battalion Chief Chris Holmes. If she passes muster, she will become our new search and rescue K-9. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/ShH4NCi7mL — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 30, 2023