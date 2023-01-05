DC Fire and EMS welcome new rookie K-9 to team

WASHINGTON — The DC Fire and EMS team is welcoming a new four-legged rookie aboard their team, according to a Sunday morning announcement.
The fire and EMS department broke the news via Twitter with a set of four pictures showing Margo in action during training. She, with her mouth open wide and tongue out, looked happy in the new found role.
Margo will be working with handler Battalion Chief Chris Holmes. The department says that if she passes 'muster', she will become their new search and rescue K-9. In one of the photos posted on the social media account the K-9 could be seen on a boat in the water, while another showed her being trained with a ball.
The term of passing muster means to meet required standards needed for a role. There is no information on what tests are needed for her to make it in her new role, but the community is already embracing her and wishing her luck on the journey.
