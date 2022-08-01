New testing plan unveiled as DC Fire and EMS aims to broaden recruitment diversity

Starting Aug. 1, the application will open for 30 days, and applicants can choose to take the exam in person or virtually.

WASHINGTON — The DC Fire and EMS Department revealed new procedures for its Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) application, which is open now for the first time since 2019.

Starting Aug. 1, the application stays open for 30 days, and applicants can choose to take the exam in person or virtually. A virtual option will be available in the testing process for the first time in history, which DCFEMS said it hopes will help widen the opportunity to receive applications from across the U.S.

“We live in one of the most diverse cities in the world and we want our agency to be a reflection of our community,” said Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. “You will often hear us say that this is the best job in the world, so I am thrilled that the opportunity to join us is here right now. It has been three years since our last Firefighter/EMT entrance exam, which brings the other exciting news that we are changing the way we hire.”

Across the country, Fire and EMS services typically utilize mass testing on one day at a single location for the Firefighter/ EMT entrance exam, which caused long waits between exams. DC Fire and EMS said they are looking to reduce the waiting time between application periods.

DC Fire and EMS is hiring for the following positions:

Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician

Firefighter/Paramedic

Welder

Program Analyst

District residents are given the opportunity to waive their entrance and practice exams. Non-residents will have to pay a $55 fee for the entrance exam and $23 for the practice exam, which is optional.

In a press release, DC Fire and EMS said they're accepting new applicants and focusing on recruiting more women and candidates of "all cultural backgrounds" to their ranks. Speaking multiple languages is a plus.

"Just like in our city, the strength of our workforce comes from our diversity," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "D.C.’s Bravest take on everything from fires to medical emergencies and everything in-between, and now, we want more Washingtonians who are passionate about helping people to consider a career at DC Fire and EMS.”

Applicants must be ready to upload the following documents:

Birth Certificate or Valid U.S. Passport. You must be a United States Citizen and show that you have reached the age of 19 years old at the time of application

Valid Driver’s License

A copy of your High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED)