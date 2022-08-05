DC Fire and EMS respond to fire in Northeast DC

Around 20 units and 75 personnel were on the scene of the fire, according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

DC Fire and EMS responded to a 2-alarm fire on the 1200 block of Brentwood Rd. in Northeast Tuesday evening.

Around 20 units and 75 personnel were on the scene of the fire, according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS. Additionally, no injuries were reported and there did not seem to be anyone inside of the house during the fire.

Videos were posted on the DC Fire and EMS Twitter page showing multiple firefighters trying to extinguish the fire as the large fire blazes through windows leaving large clouds of smoke.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1200 block Brentwood Rd NE. #DCsBravest again engaging in cautious interior attack. Bulk of fire knocked down other then multiple hotspots Approximately 20 Units & 75 personnel on scene. No injuries reported. Structure appears to be uninhabited. pic.twitter.com/6Dnf6d9mOB — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 10, 2022

At 6:37 p.m. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that firefighters "continued to open up & extinguish isolated pockets of fire" and that firefighters that were initially engaging in the firefight were undergoing rehab and rehydration while being relieved by 2nd Alarm units.