DC Fiesta Festival, parade road closures

WASHINGTON — Heads up people driving in D.C., this weekend kicks off the Fiesta D.C. Festival and Parade.

The festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, running through October 15. There will be a wide array of activities and great food to commemorate Latino culture. For those interested in attending the event is free to the public, but parking will be limited, due to multiple street closures.

On Saturday drivers should anticipate road closures along.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

On Sunday, D.C. is hosting the Fiesta Parade.

From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed to all vehicles :

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following roads will be closed to all vehicles during the parade: