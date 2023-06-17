DC's Fathering Court celebrates journeys through fatherhood

Men are now reconnecting with their families and children thanks to the long-running program.

WASHINGTON — It can be a powerful thing to see a grown man cry, especially when it's for the best of reasons. Some men were brought to tears Friday over reconnecting with their family and their children.

These men have made some regrettable choices in the past, but turned their lives around. It's thanks in part to DC Superior Court's Fathering Court and the D.C. Attorney General's Office's Alternative Solutions Center.

They give a man the wrap-around support and services he needs to be come the father he always wanted to be. The men shared stories of beating the odds. Stories of dedication and persistence. They also shared their commitment to do better.

Beginning in November 2007 as a pilot program, the Fathering Reentry Court (FRC) was launched to help incarcerated men, re-entering the community, reconnect with their children and to pay child support. The Fathering Reentry Court combines needs-assessment, employment skills development and community resources to provide non-custodial parents the ability to better meet the emotional and financial needs of their children.

"It's helping me be a better me. Finding me again, learning my self-worth again," one father said of the programs.

Another dad we spoke to was grateful for the changes he's since in his life thanks to the programs.

"Things came about, I've started seeing improvements, I've learned how to manage a lot of things as well. It's been a lot of growth. I'm very appreciative at this point," he said.