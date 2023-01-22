DMV police agencies monitor Lunar New Year events following deadly shooting in Monterey Park, CA

DC Police and Fairfax County police departments are taking extra precautions to ensure community safety.

WASHINGTON — A shooting that left 10 people dead nearby a Lunar New Year parade in Monterey Park, California has police in the DMV region monitoring events closely.

On Sunday, DC Police released a statement explaining that they will be increasing patrols in areas where there are Lunar New Year events in the city. Officials also added that there are no known threats to any events or locations in D.C.

Along with D.C., Fairfax Co. is also taking extra precautions for Lunar New Year events. Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department told WUSA9 there was an increased presence at the Lunar New Year events for safety measures.

"The world is so small nowadays. Even though Monterey Park, California is 3,000 miles away, we feel the impact here on the east coast. The community feels it," said Davis.