DC Exec pleads guilty to fraud after stealing more than $2M from his clients

Graham Hauck, from Bethesda pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a former client back in May.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing money from his clients for a second time in four months.

Graham Hauck, from Bethesda, pleaded guilty in May to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a former client back. Once the guilty plea went public, more clients came forward reporting Hauck had stolen from them too. One client even said that he stole money from them after his initial guilty plea.

According to investigators, Hauck stole more than $2 million dollars from a total of eight clients. Court documents say Hauck served as president and CEO of Hauck & Associates Inc. a trading association management firm based in D.C.

From January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, Hauck’s firm was hired by an organization that agreed to pay his firm a monthly fee of $12,372 totaling an annual fee of $148,475. Beginning in March 2019, Hauck wrote checks and initiated wire transfers from that account that far exceeded his monthly rate. By October 2019, Hauck’s firm had stolen $336,222 from the organization.

Hauck concealed his scam by falsifying balance sheets every month. He would present the balance sheets to the organization's board of directors indicating that the accounts had more than they did.

After pleading guilty to wire fraud in that case back in May, Hauck later entered a new guilty plea for bank fraud. The judge revoked his bond last Thursday after discovering that Hauck stole additional money after his initial guilty plea from May.