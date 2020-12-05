DC has highest percentage of essential employees in US

The main essential industries in the District are jobs in the government, healthcare and community services.

WASHINGTON — As the nation continues to depend on essential workers during the coronavirus, the District has topped the charts as the region with the most essential workers in the U.S., according to a report from the United Way of the Nations Capital.

United Way analyzed the number of workers in each industry and calculated the percentage of the labor force that is in essential industries in each state using data from the Bureau of Labor.

Data shows that Washington, D.C., leads the nation with the highest percentage of essential workers in their labor force with 74.93 percent, followed by North Dakota with 57.3 percent, Wyoming with 53.46 percent, Indiana with 51.8 percent and Kentucky with 51.26 percent.

The main essential industries in the District are jobs in government, healthcare, and community services with the leading job in financial services.

During the pandemic, healthcare workers have become the staple "front line heroes" during these times. With that in mind, D.C. is also hitting records as the area with the most healthcare workers in the nation tied with West Virginia, according to United Way.

Unlike the District, numbers show neighboring states such as Maryland and Virginia are ranked on the low end of essential workers at 39.35% and 43.43%. Maryland places the second-lowest in the country.

United Way released the data in an effort to understand the impact COVID-19 is having on residents of the Washington, D.C. area. The organization has partnered with Windows Catering to deliver 8,000 meals to front line hospital workers across the region.