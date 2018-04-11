Election night is nearly upon us -- which means D.C. wouldn’t be D.C. without celebrating in some way. Election night is on Tuesday, November 6.

From bar deals to yoga, here’s how D.C. celebrates Election Day:

Capital Cider House is offering yoga and cider for $20 a ticket. The class is mixed-level and is sure to calm your mind before the results start rolling in. And if not, after the class there will be a cider tasting.

RELATED: DC voter guide 2018

Union Pub took to Twitter to let people vote on their deals. Thanks to the power of voting, there will be $3 rail drinks on Election Day from 5 pm to close.

Texans for Beto O’Rourke are invited to Reliable Tavern to cheer on their candidate, but also enjoy Texan food courtesy of the soon-to-be-opened Republic Catina, kolaches, and themed-drinks.

Slurp $1.25 oysters at Ted & the Bully Bar and watch the results come in on two different screens. There will also be $5 American mules and $7 glasses of wine.

RELATED: Maryland voter guide 2018

If you wear an I Voted sticker to Nellie’s Sports Bar for $3 beers and $6 Tito’s cocktails. Members and supporters of the Human Rights Campaign will be on-hand with merchandise.

All-day happy hour prevails at Ottoman Taverna, which urges its patrons to “vote and then come in and drink.”

The Bird is bringing back its Moscow Muellers to anyone who is wearing an “I Voted” sticker for just $4. Parts of the menu and drinks will also be politically-themed in honor of the big night.

There will be all-day happy hour as well as multi-screen viewing of “midterms madness” at Logan Tavern.

In Adams Morgan, local candidates for ANC in various neighborhoods in the District while be at Pitchers. The venue will be giving anyone who shows their I Voted sticker at the door a free drink.

RELATED: Virginia voter guide 2018

Show your I Voted Sticker at Duffy’s Irish Pub for a free pint of Guinness Blonde.

Meanwhile, there will be all-day happy hour at H Street Country Club that will include $3 beers.

Shaw’s Tavern will stay in-theme with their Red and Blue Pizza as well as $7 Red, Blue and Purple cocktails. Half-priced burgers and pizza will remain all day.

Thanks to Red Bandana Bakery, those will food restrictions can also get in on the fun. They’ll be offering free gluten-free and vegan donuts to anyone with an I Voted sticker.

If you need a fun place to drop the kids off while you go and vote, Sun & Moon Yoga Studio is offering a kid-friendly all-day yoga camp to help kids learn the basics of yoga and meditation. Tickets are $75.

Meanwhile, Lyft and Uber will be offering discounted rides to help people get to the polls. Additionally, Cava, which has locations all over D.C., is offering its employees paid leave to vote and they say they’re the first big restaurant chain to do so.

© 2018 WUSA