Dog rescued from massive DC fire

WASHINGTON — A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the 2200 block of Douglas St. in Northeast, D.C., according to officials.
The fire sparked at a vacant three-story frame house that was boarded up, officials add. While taming the fire, firefighters saw a dog caged up near the rear end of the building and made efforts to save it. The rescued dog is safe and now in the custody of Humane Rescue, according to officials.
DC Fire and EMS officials say there is an extreme amount of clutter due to the building being abandoned. Officials are still working to control the fire and are investigating the situation.
Officials have not released any information on the cause of the fire.
DC Fire and EMS officials tweeted a video showing just how large the fire is and how much it spread through the building.
