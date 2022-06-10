DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations

Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart initially took leave following allegedly choking someone at an Arlington gym.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference.

The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation.

"I am proud of the work we've done together over the last eight years and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city," Bowser said. "Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant and I've gotten to know him over the years in several roles."

Bowser appointed Geldart to his current position on Jan. 28, 2021. He had previously served as the District’s operational lead during the emergency response to COVID-19 and director of the Department of Public Works. Prior to that he worked as director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2012-2017.

The mayor's office confirmed last week that 53-year-old Geldart was on leave pending the investigation into the assault charge from Saturday, Oct. 1. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 17, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Around 5:22 p.m. on Oct. 3, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard for reports of an assault days prior. Police determined that around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Geldart and another man got into a verbal fight after the door of Geldart's parked car hit the door of the other man's car. The fight escalated, and police say Geldart grabbed the other man by the throat.

Detectives say during the course of the investigation, a suspect description was developed and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the victim responded to the Office of the Magistrate, completed a criminal complaint and a warrant for Assault and Battery was issued. Geldart was notified by telephone of the warrant, turned himself in and was released on a summons.

WUSA9 reached out to the other man involved in the incident, Dustin Woodard, who said he was not aware of Geldart's position with the District until a few days later.

"What he did was wrong and shouldn't go unpunished, especially given the position that he holds," Woodard said. "But, we also need to show some compassion for him in this matter as well. The man has a family that he's responsible for feeding and needs to be able to provide for. This situation puts a bit of a wrench in that."

Woodard went on to say that Geldart did not hurt him during the fight.

"It was a simple matter that could have been over with quickly, but escalated too far," Woodard said.