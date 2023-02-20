DC Dept. of Parks and Rec offering week of new activities for kids during winter break

From late-night pool parties to new e-sports gaming studios, they want parents to know there's a place for their kids to go.

WASHINGTON — With D.C. Public Schools students on mid-winter break this week, the Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a slew of activities to keep your kids engaged.

One of the newest additions is their e-sports gaming studios at rec centers throughout the city. Kids will have set times at each when they hang out, play, and munch on snacks.

For those who prefer swimming, multiple pools will be open at varied times throughout the week. Some will even be hosting team sports, like water basketball, water volleyball, and aqua kickboxing.

For some nighttime fun, the popular Late Night Drip is back.

Select pools will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the week.

DPR Director Delano Hunter said last year, the event saw anywhere from 1,000 to 1,400 kids.

Hunter said the purpose behind this week (and more) of programming is to make sure kids are not idle, which can lead them to engage in risky behaviors.

“One thing that we noticed because we work with kids is that they need more engagement coming out of COVID. COVID was a period of isolation, where many became disconnected from the systems and networks that provided that safety net, whether it was school or recreation, so we have to do a little bit more," he said. "It's not just enough to do what we've always done pre-COVID. But we have to do a little more to keep them engaged, and this is our effort. We can't do it alone. But this is our effort to go beyond what we traditionally do to engage our youth.”

Hunter said they're working to keep up with kids' changing interests, by offering new sports like e-sports.

He said they're also developing volleyball, golf, and pickleball teams.

“One of the things that we realize is that you can't recreate in the same old ways. My predecessors would have told you, 'hey, TVs don't belong in recreation centers,' but we know that e-sports is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. And it's a way to engage younger kids that may not be interested in some of the traditional athletic opportunities," he said. "Or we've also had successful culinary arts. We've had success launching TV programming at our campsite this spring. So our mandate is to find new and innovative ways to engage youth. That's up to standard things that they're interested in. I think for some -- they just want to use the sites to do TikToks, and that's okay. You know, we want spaces where kids can be kids.”

Here's where and when you can find each activity:

Return of Late Night Drip

Late Night Drip is a community pool party where one of DPR’s pools opens from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and community members can enjoy an evening filled with swimming, music, food, and other fun activities. Below is a list of the recreation centers where all the upcoming Late Night Drip parties will be held and schedule:

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, 700 Yuma Street SE When : Friday, February 24, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

700 Yuma Street SE Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE When: Friday, March 24, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

1100 Michigan Avenue NE Deanwood Recreation Center, 1350 49th Street NE When : Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

1350 49th Street NE Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE When : Friday, May 19, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

1230 Sumner Road SE

Esports Open Play

Raymond Recreation Center, 3725 10th Street NW

Tuesday, February 21

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Deanwood Community Center, 1350 49th Street NE

Wednesday, February 22

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

Thursday, February 23

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Aquatics Activities

Barry Farm Recreation Center, 1230 Sumner Road SE

o Hip-Hop Zumba (ages 8-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 12:45 p.m.

o Water Basketball – Tuesday/Thursday: 12:00 p.m.

o Water Volleyball: Tuesday/Thursday: 11:45 a.m.

o Tabata Aqua Dance: Wednesday 1:30 p.m.

o Learn to Swim for Youth (ages 11-17) – Wednesday/Friday: 2:00 p.m.

Deanwood Recreation Center, 1350 49th Street NE

o Hip-Hop Zumba (ages 8-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 2:00 p.m.

o Water Basketball – Tuesday/Thursday: 12:00 p.m.

o Strength and Conditioning: Tuesday/Thursday: 11:45 a.m.

o Learn to Swim for Youth (ages 11-17) – Wednesday/Friday: 1:30 p.m.

Takoma Recreation Center, 300 Van Buren Street NW

o Hip-hop Zumba for ages (ages 8-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 2:00 p.m.

o Strength and conditioning – Tuesday/Thursday: 11:45 a.m.

o Aqua Kickboxing – Tuesday/Friday: 2:45 p.m.

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue NE

o Water Basketball – Wednesday/Friday: 1:00 p.m.

o Water Volleyball – Tuesday/Thursday: 12:00 p.m.

o Learn to Swim for Youth (ages 11-17) – Tuesday/Thursday: 1:15 p.m.

Teen Swim at Marie Reed, 2200 Champlain Street NW (ages 13-18)

· Late Night Swim –Thursday, February 23, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Girls in Hoops Black History Showcase

This event will showcase the basketball talent of elementary and middle school girls in a friendly competitive game of basketball.

· When: Saturday, February 25 – Sunday, February 26

· Where: Woody Ward Recreation Center (5100 Southern Avenue SE)

· All interested teams can pre-register to play HERE

Minimajig – Family STEM Experiments

DPR and the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington are partnering to provide a fun experience designed especially for kids ages 5-14 to learn, play and be inspired by science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). What is a MINIMAJIG? It’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that, some cardboard, some magic, some art, some science and a lot more. The team building exercise will offer individual challenges for youth and their families to become a future inventor, innovator, and leader for tomorrow. Learn more and register to attend HERE.

When : Saturday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

: Saturday, February 25, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where: Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard Street, NW)

Black History Movie Night at Deanwood – “Remember the Titans”

This event is for the community to come together and watch “Remember The Titans” in celebration of Black history month. Light snacks will be provided.

When : Thursday, February 23, 5:30 p.m.

: Thursday, February 23, 5:30 p.m. Where: Deanwood Recreation Center (1350 49th Street NE)

To learn more and register for events, please visit dpr.events.

Open Indoor DPR Pools

Nine indoor pools are open across the District next week, including Marie Reed, Roosevelt, Turkey Thicket, Dunbar, William H. Rumsey, Deanwood, HD Woodson, and Barry Farm. Four of these pools have new Sunday hours. For hours of individual pools, please visit dpr.dc.gov/page/indoor-pools (all DPR facilities are closed Monday, February 20, 2023 in observance of President’s Day).

Open Gyms at DPR Recreation Centers

Gyms will be open next week at the following DPR recreation centers: Bald Eagle, Barry Farm, Benning Stoddert, Fort Davis, Fort Stanton, Hillcrest, Kenilworth, Lamond, North Michigan Park, Raymond, Ridge Road, Riggs-LaSalle, Shepherd Park, Sherwood, Trinidad, and Woody Ward. A full list of open gym hours can be found here.

Out-of-School Time Programming

The District’s Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST) partners with community-based organizations to offer youth enriching opportunities to grow and thrive outside the classroom. A full list of available programs across all eight wards can be found here.

Open DCPL Neighborhood Libraries

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest Library, Tenley-Friendship Library, and Woodridge Library on Monday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 20.