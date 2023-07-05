Hot Weather Emergency, cooling centers activate in Washington, DC

Cooling centers are opening up to help residents beat the heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A Hot Weather Emergency has been declared in the District through Saturday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.

Officials predict heat indexes will reach 95 degrees or higher for four consecutive days in the DMV area.

During a Hot Weather Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free transportation to a cooling center.

Cooling Centers:

To find the cooling center nearest to you or for more information about preventative resources for the hot weather emergency, visit heat.dc.gov. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Officials say the Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, NW is open for individuals struggling with homelessness on Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Services include restrooms, bottled water and snacks.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

Tips on how to beat the extreme heat:

Stay indoors when possible.

Find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat.

Check-in on your neighbors. Young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Pick lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and operate year-round.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter may call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time.

Spray Parks and Pools:

Department of Parks and Recreation Spray Parks are open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 8 p.m., through Labor Day.

A full list of all of the DPR’s 33 Spray Parks can be found at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Air Quality:

In addition to the heat, officials remind residents that the air quality is still low due to Canadian wildfires.