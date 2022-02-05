DC students decide which college they plan to attend in the fall

Students across D.C. are deciding which college or university they plan on attending after graduating from high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Today students in D.C, are making an important decision, perhaps maybe one of the most important decisions in their academic life.

Across the District, students are celebrating DC Decision Day which celebrates high school seniors that are making their decision on which college or university than plan to pursue after they graduate.

This day also recognizes the many ways students choose to pursue their future, according to a press release from The Office of the State Superintendent of Education. The day of celebration celebrates not only collegiate plans but also postsecondary credentials and military aspirations, the release additionally states.

State Superintendent Christina Grant says OSSE is “extremely proud” of students that are pursuing to advance their education.

“But our commitment as a city to them cannot stop at high school graduation I encourage all DC high school students to take advantage of the numerous tuition assistance programs we have in place to help them not only get to college but to finish,” Grant said.

OSSE says in order to help students pay for college they put in tuition support programs. The DC Futures Program, according to OSSE’s press release was created from a $12 million investment from Mayor Bowser and is being offered through OSSE.

The District supports graduating seniors and other residents pursuing higher education through @DC_TAG, which provides up to $10,000 annually at public colleges and up to $2,500 at private colleges in DC and private HBCUs, nationwide. Learn more & apply: https://t.co/eooZ17weGN — OSSE (@OSSEDC) May 2, 2022