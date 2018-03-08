WASHINGTON -- Some D.C. cyclists say it's a wild ride in the city, and they don't mean it in a good way.

Some District cyclists are calling upon police to issue more accident reports and ticket more drivers parked in the bike lane -- all in the name of safety.

Jake Gysland says he was riding his bike on K Street in late-July when his experience as a seasoned rider may have saved his life. A car suddenly came into the bike lane without yielding. Although he was able to break in time, avoiding serious injury or death, Gysland says he still collided with it.

Gysland says D.C. Police were called, but he was dismayed when the responding officer didn't issue a police report. Instead, insurance was exchanged.

But Gysland says without a police report, he is unsure he can issue an insurance claim.

Gyland's story resonates with cyclist Justin Gulledge, who has been biking from his Logan Circle home to work near K street for the past 9 years.

"I haven't seen any police interference with people parked in the bike lanes. I've seen lots of police around, but no one ticketed or asked to move," said Gulledge. Gulledge says he's had more than a dozen close calls, from being hit by car doors to even side swiped by cars.

D.C. code states it is illegal to stop, stand or park in a bike lane. But it didn't take WUSA9 long to find cars illegally parked there.

WUSA9 contact D.C. Police for numbers pertaining to accident reports involving cars and cyclists. They are still working on our request.

