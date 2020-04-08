DC COVID-19 testing sites closed due to Isaias and its expected impacts on the region

Testing in the District at DC Fire/EMS firehouses and additional locations were canceled Monday, and the same thing will happen Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 coronavirus testing through the DC Department of Health has been canceled due to Hurricane Isaias and its expected impacts on the DMV over the next few days.

Testing in the District at DC Fire/EMS firehouses and additional locations were canceled Monday, and the same thing will happen Tuesday.

Free testing at firehouses in Washington has been going on since the beginning of the summer and has helped provide accessible locations for residents to get to during the pandemic.

DC residents, ages 6-years-old and older, are able to get a test without an appointment at any of the eight District firehouses and other additional testing locations in Washington.

Mayor Bowser also announced on Monday that the District has also closed all meal and grocery distribution sites that have been set up the help DC residents feeling the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the incoming tropical storm, the following are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4:



-All meal distribution sites



-All COVID-19 testing sites, including fire stations



-All grocery distribution sites — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 3, 2020

White WAMATA has not canceled any of its services due to Isaias, Metro has activated its severe weather plan due to potential impacts in the region as Hurricane Isaias moves northward. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and high winds throughout the region with the potential for flash flooding in areas, according to a release from officials.

DC residents do not need a doctor's note or an appointment for any of the District’s walk-up testing sites. But to save time in line, first visit coronavirus.dc.gov/register to create a profile from your smartphone, tablet or computer.