Court of Appeals may rehear Kenyan McDuffie case in DC

The D.C. Board of Elections ruled McDuffie was not eligible and the councilman appealed. That appeal was denied by a 3-judge D.C. Court of Appeals panel Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 28, 2022.

The D.C. Court of Appeals is considering holding an expedited rehearing to discuss whether or not Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is eligible to run for D.C. Attorney General.

Challenger Bruce Spiva questioned whether McDuffie was qualified to run for the position, saying McDuffie is not “actively engaged” as an attorney at the moment, which is a requirement to run for office.

The D.C. Board of Elections ruled McDuffie was not eligible and the councilman appealed the decision. That appeal was denied by a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals Wednesday.

Now, the D.C. Court of Appeals says they are considering holding an expedited rehearing, which would allow the case to go before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, also known as a hearing en banc.

In the matter of Kenyan McDuffie, the DC Court of Appeals will consider holding an expedited rehearing that would go before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, also known as a hearing en banc, after reviewing the responses from the respondent and intervenor, which are due by 5pm. pic.twitter.com/dAQn1Pr2Rb — DC Courts PIO (@DC_Courts) April 29, 2022

McDuffie’s attorney, Baruch Weiss, argued he should be allowed to run for the office, even under the current law.

“We are focusing primarily on the argument that he did serve as an attorney, he was engaged as an attorney, because he used the legal skills which he had in order to do the work that he had to do in his position. Because after all, council members draft and analyze laws, that is part of the definition of what a lawyer does,” Weiss said.

WATCH NEXT: Court of appeals rules DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is not qualified to run for DC Attorney General