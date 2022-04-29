Court of Appeals may rehear Kenyan McDuffie case in DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on April 28, 2022.
The D.C. Court of Appeals is considering holding an expedited rehearing to discuss whether or not Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is eligible to run for D.C. Attorney General.
Challenger Bruce Spiva questioned whether McDuffie was qualified to run for the position, saying McDuffie is not “actively engaged” as an attorney at the moment, which is a requirement to run for office.
The D.C. Board of Elections ruled McDuffie was not eligible and the councilman appealed the decision. That appeal was denied by a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals Wednesday.
Now, the D.C. Court of Appeals says they are considering holding an expedited rehearing, which would allow the case to go before the full D.C. Court of Appeals, also known as a hearing en banc.
McDuffie’s attorney, Baruch Weiss, argued he should be allowed to run for the office, even under the current law.
“We are focusing primarily on the argument that he did serve as an attorney, he was engaged as an attorney, because he used the legal skills which he had in order to do the work that he had to do in his position. Because after all, council members draft and analyze laws, that is part of the definition of what a lawyer does,” Weiss said.
