WASHINGTON -- A D.C. councilmember wants kids to have healthier drink options for kids at D.C. restaurants.

Ward 1 D.C. Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau introduced The Healthy Beverages for Kids Meals Act of 2018 on Tuesday along with Councilmember David Grosso.

The bill aims to make water, milk and 100% fruit juice the default beverage option for kid’s meals. Family members would still be able to order other beverages for children.

According to a release on Nadeau’s website, the bill wants to reduce childhood obesity while also acknowledging health inequality. Her website writes that children of color and children from low-income communities are more likely to experience obesity. They also experience more exposure to fast food.

Today I introduced the Healthy Beverages for Kids Meals Act. It would make healthy choices like water, milk, and 100% fruit juices the default beverage option for all restaurant’s kids’ meals. https://t.co/tBQylFbjC2 #HealthyKidsDC — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) September 18, 2018

According to the World Health Organization’s recommendations, children would reduce the intake of free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake. According to the organization, sugary drinks may be responsible to unhealthy weights in children and they offer little nutritional value.

According to the text of bill, there are additional restrictions on the “default beverages.” Water may have no added natural or artificial sweeteners, milk must be non-fat or one percent while non-dairy milk options may not exceed 130 calories per serving. Fruit juice may have no added sweeteners and the serving size may be no more than 8 ounces.

So far, the Center for Science in the Public Interest has expressed their support for the bill.

