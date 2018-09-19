A D.C. councilmember moved to legalize sports betting in the District on Tuesday.

Councilmember Jack Evan’s bill would legalize sports betting while also placing regulations. The bill would allow residents to bet both online and in person.

The move comes after Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports gambling, which led to some states, such as West Virginia, legalizing it.

The strike down of the ban now means states can individually decide to legalize it.

In the first weekend of legalized gambling in West Virginia, gamblers bet more than $600,000 at Hollywood Casino. Evans references the casino in a statement about the bill and writes that the casino’s owner told The Washington Post that they target residents from the D.C. metro area.

In his statement, Evans says he hopes that this will bring more revenue to the District, rather than giving money to other jurisdictions.

Evans also said that part of the revenue may partially go towards a recently-passed law that promotes early childhood wellness programs.

The bill is being referred to the Committee on Finance and Revenue. Co-introducers are Councilmembers Cheh, Gray and Todd.

