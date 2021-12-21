DC students to be required to receive COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, councilmember says

Eligible students must receive an approved COVID vaccine before March 1, 2022, according to DC Councilmember Christina Henderson.

WASHINGTON — The DC Council has voted to require students and early childcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Councilmember Christina Henderson.

Henderson was behind the emergency and permanent legislation requiring students and early childcare workers to become fully immunized against the virus.

"With the recent rise in cases, notably in our schools, we must utilize every single tool available to keep our communities healthy," Henderson said in a statement Tuesday. "It has been proven time and time again that the vaccine is the most effective protection against the virus."

According to Henderson, eligible students must receive an approved COVID vaccine before March 1, 2022. The councilmember claims enforcement will begin at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The COVID vaccine will fall under the same rules used for all other required immunizations.

In addition to the new vaccine requirement, Henderson says the legislation will also require healthcare professionals to report a student's vaccine status to schools electronically, which Henderson believes will make the process easier for everyone involved.

"I look forward to working with school communities, families, and students to provide the safest learning environment possible in the year ahead," Henderson said.

WATCH NEXT: Schools going virtual amid COVID case surges