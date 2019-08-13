WASHINGTON — A D.C. City Council staffer was locked up after police said he fired a gun outside of a pop-up marijuana party.

Davon Fuller is employed as a constituent services coordinator with Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

Fuller is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and destruction of property.

The incident happened on August 8th on 25th Place in Northeast DC just off Bladensburg road.

Police believe the gun shots all stemmed from an attempted robbery.

According to court documents, two men tried to rob Fuller and a man he was with around 6:00 p.m. outside of the marijuana party.

Fuller and the man he was with pulled out guns and fired shots, according to police.

Detectives said Fuller and the man sped away and left behind 12 shell casings from two separate guns.

In a statement to WUSA9’s media partners at the Washington Post, Nadeau said “we are shocked and saddened by the situation, as it does not reflect the colleague we have come to know.”

Police tracked Fuller down to his home in Southeast DC using surveillance video, got a search warrant, and found his registered gun and D.C. council employment card.

Court documents revealed Fuller had been denied a concealed-carry permit which would have made it illegal to have the gun outside of his home.

Fuller is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Police still need the public’s help tracking down the man they believe Fuller was with on the night of the incident.

