x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC Council rejects proposal that would have cracked down 'gifting' marijuana sales

The legislation would have also allowed anyone over 21 to "self certify" and obtain medical marijuana without a doctor.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The DC Council has rejected proposed emergency legislation that would have shut down "gifting" marijuana sales in the District. 

The legislation was introduced by council chair Phil Mendelson. It would have allowed the District to fine any unlicensed marijuana business and its landlord up to $30,000. Specifically affected would be those businesses using the "gifting" law as a loophole to sell other products and supposedly give away weed.

The legislation would have also allowed anyone over 21 to "self certify" and obtain medical marijuana without a doctor.

"The legislation is making it easier for the legal businesses to operate and to be profitable," Mendelson said.

Mendelson claimed "legitimate" medical cannabis businesses can't compete with the gifting stores. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: 'Gentleman Toker' smokes, rates and reviews marijuana in DC | Mic'd Up

After a career in the printing industry, Joe Tierney blazed a path (and a blunt) into the growing commercialization of cannabis.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.