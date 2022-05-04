DC Council rejects proposal that would have cracked down 'gifting' marijuana sales

The legislation would have also allowed anyone over 21 to "self certify" and obtain medical marijuana without a doctor.

WASHINGTON — The DC Council has rejected proposed emergency legislation that would have shut down "gifting" marijuana sales in the District.

The legislation was introduced by council chair Phil Mendelson. It would have allowed the District to fine any unlicensed marijuana business and its landlord up to $30,000. Specifically affected would be those businesses using the "gifting" law as a loophole to sell other products and supposedly give away weed.

The legislation would have also allowed anyone over 21 to "self certify" and obtain medical marijuana without a doctor.

"The legislation is making it easier for the legal businesses to operate and to be profitable," Mendelson said.

Mendelson claimed "legitimate" medical cannabis businesses can't compete with the gifting stores.

