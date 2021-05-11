DC Council Member Vincent Gray's communications director arrested for domestic assault

Per Gray's office, Takiyah “T.N.” Tate has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.

WASHINGTON — On Friday Night, D.C. Council Member Vincent Gray learned about a domestic assault involving his communications director, Takiyah “T.N.” Tate. She was arrested in a domestic dispute that took place between occupants at 5201 Hayes Street Northeast DC.

Per Vincent Gray's Office,

"Today I was informed that a member of our staff, Takiyah “T.N.” Tate, was arrested in a domestic dispute late last night. While we do not know all the details, the arrest report suggests that Ms. Tate brandished a weapon and caused injuries. Ms. Tate has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. When I have more information, my office will release it along with any further actions we take."

Per Police records, when the officers arrived on the scene at the above location, they were advised that there was a fight that was going on at unit 416 on Hayes Street Northeast.

Officers spoke with the victim, who reported that he was jumped, hit with a bottle and stabbed.

Per court documents, Takiyah Tate came in yelling, telling the victim he had to leave. Tate then put her hand around the victim's neck and attempted to choke him, but the victim pushed her off. Tate and another assailant then attacked the victim, punching and kicking him multiple times. A third attacker then tried to stab the victim, cutting him on his shoulder and puncturing him in his abdomen.

#Breaking Council Member Gray Comms Director Arrested for Domestic Assault yesterday Ms. Tate has been placed on admin leave with pay until further notice



Officers spoke with RP-1 who reported that he was jumped, hit with a bottle, and stabbed

Status Hearing11/05/21 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ONR3ykYTC9 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) July 17, 2021

Takiyah Tate was in court today where she pled not guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.