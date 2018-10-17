WASHINGTON -- Is D.C. ready to bet on sports gambling? Wednesday, the city council hosted a public hearing on the proposed bill legalizing betting on sporting events in the District.

It started with a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for legalization of sports gambling across the country. In September, the D.C. city council took up the proposal with a plan to vote this fall.

Here is how the bill is written. Places that want to allow sports betting would apply for a $50,000 license. They could collect bets and 10 percent of that revenue would go back to the city.

Where would that money go?

The council would use it to fund early child development programs, as well arts and humanities programs; anything left over goes to the general fund.

The speed at which the council moves is important. Both Virginia and Maryland do not have legalized sports gambling on the books. Each could introduce legislation in 2019, but so far D.C. is far ahead of both.

