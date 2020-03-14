WASHINGTON — District health officials want locals to refrain from gathering in large crowds, but some places will still be exempt from that new rule.

On Friday, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of DC Department of Health, said the District is currently establishing emergency rules to ban all mass gatherings of 250 or more people in an effort to prevent the coronavirus' spread.

This comes after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser initially made a recommendation asking locals to stop participating in the practice.

According to Dr. Nesbitt, the ban will apply to functions like conventions and conferences. However, she says the rule was not intended to affect restaurants.

"The traditional dining space, science tells us that, that space when used for small groups is still appropriate for day-to-day operation," Dr. Nesbitt said.

She said the only thing restaurants have been asked to do is stop using their banquet halls, if they have them, for large functions.

Some large bars and restaurants have already established policies to deal with the coronavirus.

On its website, Mission Navy Yard said it is sanitizing its building space as much as possible. While Dacha Beer Gardens sent an email to customer to alert them its employees have been trained to spot the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Dr. Nesbitt said District officials talked to members of the DC Restaurant Association recently about how to best handle the coronavirus.

