'It doesn't take anything but kindness' | DC considers what it takes to reach equity for all Dr. King dreamed of

Pew Research Survey indicates many Americans believe progress has been made, but more work to do.

WASHINGTON — There’s a movement in the works to continue the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 60th Anniversary Continuation of the March on Washington will take place at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

However, a recent survey from the Pew Research Center reveals – while 52% of Americans say a great deal of progress has been made, a closer look at the numbers indicates more whites (58%) responded positively than Blacks which only made up 30% (Hispanics 45%, Asians 47%).

The survey also found many Americans believe there's still more of Dr. King's work to do and unfortunately a 58% of those who responded say they’re not sure we’ll ever reach equality for all.

Scaffolding and the making of a stage were set up at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday for Saturday’s march to continue the work Dr. King began 60 years ago.

So, WUSA9 went to Ben’s Chili Bowl to speak to the community about the man, the mission, and what more the country can do to achieve the equality Dr. King dreamed of.

“He had passion for people. He wanted to make this a better place and better world not just for African Americans but for all people,” said Ben’s Matriarch and owner Virginia Ali. “If young people realize you treat people the way you would like to be treated the world would be a beautiful place and it doesn't take anything but kindness.”

“If we don't understand the past, we are doomed to relive it,” said Rose Calhoun.

“At some point we have to come together we're so divided right now,” added another man.

“Politicians have really taken over and did a lot of things from the past that we almost got there and now it looks like it’s going backward,” said Lavaughn Taylor Johnson.

“I think we struggle to look at people who are different than we are as the same everyone wants the same thing right? I want to be happy; I want a job, I want a roof over my head,” said Amy DeKamer.

Her niece Abbie DeKamer is a student at George Washington University and added, “I think because of social media and how interconnected everyone is we have a great advantage in my generation we're able to not have same experiences as someone else we can connect on one platform.”

“It's not a matter of waiting for one generation to save us, but we need to learn how to be more tolerant, have more grace, be better people,” said Phil Shortt.

“We don't have to agree in fact we have the right to disagree, but we have to respect everyone's opinion,” Gary Unger.

Dr. Bernard Demczuk, Ben’s Historian, “In African American history every time black people move forward two steps, they get pushed back for whatever reason we see that happening with trying to take away black studies in schools but ultimately we keep moving forward.”