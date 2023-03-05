DC forum seeks solutions to end gun violence

It was part of a series of meetings led by DC Councilwoman Brooke Pinto.

WASHINGTON — The latest data from DC Police, as of March 5, shows that the District has already recorded close to 600 violent crimes this year, including 38 homicides.

Neighbors and politicians are now looking for solutions. Part of that conversation unfolded Saturday at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library, where DC Councilwoman Brooke Pinto, who chairs the council's public safety committee, led a gun violence roundtable discussion.

"Gun violence is not just a problem facing the District, it is an emergency," she said at the start of the meeting.

The emphasis of the forum was public feedback. Dozens stepped up to share their thoughts.

Some, like NeeNee Tay from the organization Harriet's Wildest Dreams, pushed for more support of violence interruption programs.

Despite losing her nephew to gun violence, Tay said "you can't police your way out of gun violence."

Warees Majeed said the officers that D.C. does have should better reflect the communities they police.

"We have to make sure that other individuals who are hired with D.C. money, to service D.C., need to come from D.C.," he said.

Alyssa Rashaw largely agreed. She argued that improving the relationship between the public and the police could make the city safer.

"It's like, how do we build respect again for police officers?" asked Rashaw. "That just goes to my message to, you know, some of these young kids who still have opportunities, you know: become the change you want to see."

That goal isn't theoretical. Rashaw saw the consequences of gun violence first-hand in January.

"Gunshots rang out," she recalled. "I tried to take cover and in the process of that I severely broke my ankle."

Rashaw says she's recovering well and will begin physical therapy soon.

To Johnny Alderman Howard, investing in struggling citizens before they turn to violence is the key to making sure what happened to Rashaw doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We don't have a gun violence problem, we have a people problem," he said.