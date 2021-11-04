Southeast DC community honors ‘Kings of Fourth Street’, two brothers who were shot and killed in the District

“They took care of everyone, without a question.”

WASHINGTON — Dozens of people gathered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street in Southeast D.C. on Saturday night to remember two brothers police said were shot and killed in the same spot last weekend.

29-year-old Anthony Davis and 26-year-old Antuan Davis were said to the "Kings of Fourth Street", two brothers who were fixtures in the community.

“They took care of everyone, without a question,” Kera Carter said of her only children. “If somebody needed something, they were always there to give a helping hand, always. And they were avid protectors, they protected everyone.”

Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the 4200 block of 4th Street on Saturday, April 3. Officers arrived to find both brothers dead inside a home, according to police.

NOW: A vigil is taking place for two brothers murdered in DC last weekend.

Their mother says the two were extremely close and referred to as The Kings of Fourth Street. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZA2f2h0w3S — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 10, 2021

Carter said she believes the two brothers were targeted and is pleading for the killer to come forward.

“I just want whoever this person needs to be caught apprehended because obviously, they're clearly dangerous if you kill two people in cold blood like that,” Carter said. “I just want them to have a conscience to turn themself in.”

Carter said the last week has been gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. She said her two sons were very very close and said they took care of each other until their last breaths.

“I always taught them to stand together, protect each other, take care of each other and they did that all the way until the end. They left here together.”

Anthony Davis leaves behind his wife of three years, a nine-year-old stepson and their five-month-old baby girl. Antuan Davis leaves behind a six-year-old son who will be turning seven in just two weeks.