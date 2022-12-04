15-year-old dies after Columbia Heights shooting

The young teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Monday.

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old has died after police were alerted of gunshots fired in Northwest D.C. Monday night.

The young teen was found suffering from his injuries in the 3000 block of 13th St. NW in Columbia Heights. He ultimately died, according to police. They did not confirm whether the boy died at the scene or in a local hospital.

Currently, there are no details on possible suspects or a motive in the shooting, police said.

Initially, officials say the area was shut down to traffic while homicide investigators processed the scene. The area has since been cleared and all roads are back open.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.