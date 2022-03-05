DC Circulator bus drivers are going on strike

The union representing the bus drivers cited a lack of progress on contract negotiations as a reason for the strike.

WASHINGTON — Bus drivers for D.C.'s Circulator buses are going on strike Tuesday.

The strike follows about two months of negotiations between the company that owns the buses, RATP Dev, and the union that represents the bus drivers.

In a statement, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 said bus drivers were "fed up" with a lack of progress in contract talks and unfair labor practices.

“RATP Dev left us with no other options but to walk off the job at the DC Circulator,” said ATU Local 689 President Raymond Jackson in a statement. “We encourage commuters to seek other forms of public transportation throughout the city. After months of negotiations, it has become clear that RATP Dev has been negotiating in bad faith, committing multiple unfair labor practice (ULP) violations in the process.”

RATP Dev warned commuters that as a result of the strike, service at the D.C. Circulator may be interrupted, delayed or canceled. The company encouraged riders to check for updates here, and make other transportation plans if necessary.