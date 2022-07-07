DC church elders aim to get Narcan in every Ward 7 household

The Good Success Christian Church in Northeast D.C. is hitting the pavement to ensure everyone in Ward 7 has access to the opioid overdose reversing drug.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In D.C., tackling the opioid epidemic is morphing into a community-based approach within Ward 7 communities.

Elder Joseph Johnson, Jr. of Good Success Christian Church & Ministries said their church has spent the last three years focused on opioid outreach. After they witnessed the rapid increase in opioid addiction, they decided they had to do more.

“This opioid epidemic has impacted us tremendously, so our bold initiative is to give every household in Ward 7 Narcan,” Johnson said.

According to the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there has been a rising number of deadly opioid overdoses in the District over the last two years, most of the opioid deaths in 2021 were in Wards 7 and 8.

“We’re giving them an education instruction packet telling them what to do, and what Narcan can do and what it’s for," Johnson said.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids, including prescription painkillers, heroin and/or fentanyl.

Johnson said a group of eight people has spent the last four days handing out close to 3,000 bags filled with Narcan and information on how it can save their life and how they can change their lives if they’re struggling with addiction.

The group, whom Johnson refers to as his foot trooping team, said they have been walking up and down streets in the Deanwood community hanging bags with Narcan on front doors, fences and on people’s steps.

“I’m blessed to have them because they are energetic and enthusiastic about what they’re doing and I’m enthusiastic that we’re meeting what I call a spiritual blessing from God to get this in my people’s hands,” Johnson said.

Johnson said their goal is to have Narcan within every Ward 7 household by September 2.

“Ward 7 from the last election census is about 42,000 people. I don’t know if the city’s going to be able to supply that to me, but we’re going to do the best we can,” Johnson said. “We may have to change our strategy a little bit and set up what we call distribution locations for people to get it, but we will be blessed if every house can get it.”

The focus, Johnson said, is to get information to people on how they can change their lives within the church and save lives with Narcan and an explanation of how to use it.

“People have been very receptive to the Narcan. They stop to ask questions and are very receptive to receive it,” Johnson said. “We try to educate them and give them the knowledge. That’s what the card tells you, tells you just what it’s for.”