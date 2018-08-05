Chef Jeremiah Langhorne of the Dabney has won the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The D.C. restaurateur and founder of the Michelin-starred eatery came out on top in the category against four chefs, including two others from the District; Amy Brandwein of Centrolina and Tom Cunanan of Bad Saint. Rich Landau of Vedge in Philadelphia and Cindy Wolf of Charleston in Baltimore were also among the nominees.

Dabney, the chic farmhouse restaurant is located in the Shaw neighborhood's trendy Blagden Alley. Chef Langhorne, who happens to be a Virginia native is the "king of mid-Atlantic fish, local dairy, creamy grits, and other classic American ingredients," as the Michelin Guide describes.

"This chef-driven menu is a successful marriage of traditional and contemporary flavors," the Michelin Guide adds.

