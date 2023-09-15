Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks of Hispanic Heritage Month in The District

Various organizations have put together events throughout the entire month to celebrate and Mayor Bowser is encouraging the community to participate.

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of Latino Affairs (MOLA) kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. Various organizations have put together events throughout the entire month to celebrate and Mayor Bowser is encouraging the community to participate.

“Washington, DC is stronger because of our diverse communities – including our growing and vibrant Latino population,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our Latino population is a key part of D.C.’s story, a force for change throughout the District, and a driver of D.C. values, economic growth, and cultural vibrancy.”

Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15 and runs through October 15. In 1968 Hispanic Heritage Month began as just a week-long observation. It expanded to a month-long observation in 1988. September 15 was chosen as the start date for the month-long observation because it marks the Independence Day of many Central American countries including; El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Mexico.

Latinos migrating to the nation’s capital can be traced back to the 1900’s. By the 1960’s the Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant, Columbia Heights neighborhoods had become a melting pot of various Hispanic cultures. There were Cuban, Spanish, Dominican, and Salvadorian-owned markets, small businesses, and churches. During this time activists began laying the foundations for Latino nonprofit organizations that are still around today.

Although D.C.’s Hispanic community is dwindling, it still remains an extremely diverse Latino community for all to enjoy.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, the Bowser Administration will sponsor and support the following events:

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Friday, September 15 @ 4 p.m.

Lamont Plaza (3258 Mt. Pleasant Street NW)

This event will feature district resources, cultural appreciation, and community building.

https://tinyurl.com/UnidosEnCulturas

Fiesta DC Festival

Saturday, September 23 & Sunday, September 24 @ 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW (Between 3rd and 7th Streets)

The two-day festival includes a wide range of entertainment and food from a wide variety of Latino cultures.

Learn more by visiting fiestadc.org

Walk with Mayor Bowser at the Fiesta DC Parade

Sunday, September 24 @ 12:30 p.m.

Starting point: 700 Constitution Avenue NW (the intersection of Constitution Avenue and 7th Street NW)

Residents are invited to walk with Mayor Bowser in the parade of nations celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

https://tinyurl.com/DCFiestaParade2023

Latino Book Festival

Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 @ 10 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street NW)

Join MOLA for a captivating journey into the rich tapestry of Latino stories, voices, and experiences at the annual Latino Book Festival.

https://tinyurl.com/LatinoBookFestival

Queerceañera (partnered with the Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ Affairs)

Tuesday, October 10 @ 7:00 p.m.

El Rey (919 U Street NW)

The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and MOLA will host a community gathering for the LGBTQIA+ Hispanic community, featuring compelling speakers, resources, drag performances, and more.

https://tinyurl.com/Queerceanera2

Noche Cultural