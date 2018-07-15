WASHINGTON -- The United States might not have made it into the World Cup, but that did not stop ecstatic fans from celebrating the victor: France.

“Marchons, marchons!” people sang the French National Anthem in the streets outside Penn Social, according to a video posted by Twitter user Laetitia Brock.

The video shows fans jumping up and down and waving French flags.

“Qui ne saute pas n’est pas français,” they chant. If you’re not jumping, you’re not French!

From DuPont Circle to Penn Quarter, fans gathered to watch the outcome of the 2018 World Cup, which took place in Russia.

At Bistro Du Coin, the bar blasted the French National Anthem as someone threw confetti over fans.

France won in a 4-2 victory over Croatia. It’s a fitting end to the tournament for the country who will host the Women’s World Cup in 2019. Meanwhile, Belgium came in third, winning over England.

Americans fans might not have to wait long to cheer on their own country with the Women’s World Cup coming up next year – although the U.S. Women’s team, the defending champions, have yet to qualify.

But, American football fans will have to wait eight years to see the World Cup played here.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada won a combined bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Exact locations haven’t been released yet, but it looks likely that Maryland may be in the running to host a few games.

In the meantime, French fans can sing “Le jour de gloire est arrivé!” The day of glory has arrived.

