DC celebrates 8th annual Chuck Brown Day

The event attracted people of all ages to celebrate the life of the go-go icon.

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of go-go icon Chuck Brown at the District's eighth annual festival dedicated to the legend and his music.

Chuck Brown Day, a free and public event, was held at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park from 2-7 p.m.

The park itself welcomes visitors in with a curved, inscribed memorial wall at the entrance to pay homage to Brown. The home of the festival also has an interpretive statue of Chuck Brown.

This year - 2022, marks 10 years since the death of Chuck Brown but his legacy and spirit lives on in the District. At the festival, artists such as Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, UCB, DJ Kool and living members of the Chuck Brown Band commemorated the D.C. icon with performances at a concert.

When the Wickedest Band Alive and DJ Kool are rocking you know the crowd is in good hands. #ChuckBrownDay 8th annual celebration. pic.twitter.com/f8z3Oh2WSi — DC Parks &Rec #WhereFunHappens Safely (@DCDPR) August 20, 2022

The musical acts and meaning of the festival brought out hundreds of people throughout the day including DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The mayor posted about the festival on Twitter showing off pictures of a colorful crowd of people enjoying the 'beautiful celebration.'