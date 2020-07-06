Police investigating threat made against DC nonprofit Casa Ruby, organizers say

Casa Ruby is a community resource center for LGBTQIA people and immigrants. They say a man left a not saying he would "blow the place up like they did Pulse."

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police is investigating a threat against a nonprofit that serves as a community resource center for LGBTQIA people and immigrants.

Ruby Corado and Consuella Lopez (director and board member) of Casa Ruby, tell WUSA9's Delia Goncalves that detectives spoke with them Sunday afternoon.

Casa Ruby tells WUSA9 that police are looking into a search warrant for this man (a client’s alleged former abusive partner). The nonprofit said he has made threats before but this was “specific and scary.”

Casa Ruby opened its first case center in 2012 and is located in the area of Howard University in Washington D.C.