Police: Cannon building evacuated on Capitol Hill

The oldest congressional office building was evacuated Thursday after an alarm went off inside in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Cannon congressional office building in Southeast D.C. was evacuated Thursday after an alarm went off inside the building.

Occupants were warned to stay calm and take their closet exits and head to previously designated areas. 

The U.S. Capitol Police is currently investigating the evacuation. All evacuees were told to remain in their designated area until further notice. There have been reports of injuries so far. 

C Street between New Jersey Avenue and First Street Southeast is closed as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom. 

