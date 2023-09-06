DC is one of the best cities for renters? Yes, according to this survey

Washington, D.C. isn't the only city in the DMV that was analyzed for the ranking. Arlington also made the list. Here's where it ranks.

WASHINGTON — Renting in D.C. or considering? Well you are in luck, at least according to a new survey that ranks the nation's capital as one of the best cities for renters.

Forbes Advisor released a list called 'The Best Cities For Renter Of 2023' where they determined the most renter-friendly cities. To create the list they analyzed 96 of the most-populated cities in the U.S. across 23 metrics of rental prices, sizes, affordability, and amenities, along with neighborhood features.

On the list, D.C. came in the top 10 -- specifically it ranks as the 8th best city for renters. Using its metric system the District scored a 81.70 out of 100.

If you are questioning how the DMV location ranked so high, the publication broke it down. Here are some of the highlights:

The location is the top city on their list in terms of park score, with 99% of residents living within a 10-minute walk from a park.

The unemployment rate is very low at 2.5%.

There are 81 food and beverage establishments for every 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

It ranks fifth out of 96 cities for transit.

Most rental units in the city come with a dishwasher and laundry either in-unit or onsite.

When it comes to the city, there is one downside: safety. Forbes says the city ranks as the 78th safest out of the 96 cities considered in terms of having property and violent crime.

When breaking down the statistics about living in D.C., the area is said to have an average rental price of $1,787 for a two-bedroom apartment with its average size being 988 square feet. According to Forbes, the year-over-year rent percentage change, as analyzed from June 2022 to June 2023, is 0.08%.

Washington, D.C. isn't the only city in the area that was analyzed for the ranking -- Arlington also made the list. The Northern Virginia city ranks as the 25th most renter-friendly city in the country.

Here's some of the highlights for what made Arlington rank in the top half of the list:

Low percentage of “rent-burdened” households (38.03%) placed it third in the metric.

Great amenities for renters, ranking fifth in both availability of dishwashers in-unit and parking options.