This week is about you, beer lovers. DC Beer Week is back!

From Monday through Sunday, beer fanatics can attend educational programs, try locally-brewed beers, and even compete in contests.

This is DC Beer Week's tenth year.

The breweries participating will be reintroducing a collaboration brew: Solidarity Beer. This year’s is sponsored by Atlas Brew Works is a “German-style Pilsner.”

Do you love beer so much that you brew it at home? On August 22, bring your creation to Right Proper Brookland Production House. The brewer with the closest recreation of Solidarity Beer wins. Interested brewers can sign up here.

Other events that DC Beer Week has spotlighted include:

A free flight at Sauf Haus on August 23 to anyone who posts a beer picture and tags Sauf Haus and #DCBeerWeek.

DC Beer Royale at Roofer’s Union which has six breweries fighting it out for the title of “Most Beloved Beer in the District” on August 23.

37 of the region’s top breweries will come together at Union Market on August 25.

Get the full list of events here.

MAP OF SPOTLIGHT SPONSORS AND EVENT SPONSORS:

