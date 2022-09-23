DC bars will be allowed to stay open 24 hours for World Cup

"This event takes place every four years and is a Super-Bowl-type sporting event for soccer fans," the resolution stated.

WASHINGTON — DC Council has passed an emergency resolution to allow businesses, including bars and restaurants, in the District to stay open for 24 hours a day during the World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup Tournament will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with the U.S. playing their first game against Wales on Nov. 21.

Qatar is seven hours ahead of D.C. with local soccer fans expected to watch the matchups regardless of the time difference. To meet the demand of the fans, bars, breweries, and restaurants will likely want to change their hours for the event.

Across the District, places that normally sell alcohol close at 2 a.m. on weekdays and at 3 a.m. on weekends. Locations will now be able to sell alcoholic drinks until 4 a.m. and remain open 24 hours. Alcoholic drinks will be allowed to be served again at 6 a.m. after the brief pause.

Businesses planning to extend their hours will have to register with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, inform the Metropolitan Police Department, and pay a $100 fee at least three days before the first day of the tournament, according to the legislation.