LIST: These DC bars are open 24 hours for the Women's World Cup

Nearly 100 bars and businesses got special permission to operate with longer hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is officially underway! It's hosted by Australia and New Zealand and the U.S. Women's National Teams are heavily favored to take home a third-straight title.

The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.

If you're looking for a place to watch the matches, nearly 100 bars and restaurants requested special permission to stay open 24 hours. They can sell and serve alcohol between 6 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The extended hours are approved July 20 through August 20.

Here's the full list of approved bars and restaurants:

The Washington Spirit is hosting two watch parties at The Bullpen at 1201 Half Street Southeast for the U.S. team's first two games on July 21 and 26 at 9 p.m. RSVP here.

The club has also partnered with local bars and pubs to broadcast select matches that include Spirit players throughout the World Cup. Here's where to watch:

Washington, D.C.: Astro Beer Hall – Official American Outlaws D.C. Bar, Wunder Garten, The Bullpen

Astro Beer Hall – Official American Outlaws D.C. Bar, Wunder Garten, The Bullpen Maryland: Tom’s Watch (National Harbor), The Canton Local (Baltimore) – Official American Outlaws Baltimore Bar

Tom’s Watch (National Harbor), The Canton Local (Baltimore) – Official American Outlaws Baltimore Bar Virginia: Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Bar & Restaurant (Alexandria), O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub (Arlington)