Police respond to barricade situation in SE DC

Streets near Fort Davis Street and Pennsylvania Avenue have been closed.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police responded to the area of Fort Davis Street and Pennsylvania Avenue early Monday morning for a report of a man barricaded in a home in the area.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

We are working to confirm what led to the suspect being holed up in the home. Police have not confirmed additional details, but say the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE, between Fort Davis Drive and Fort Davis Street is closed due to police activity. They advise drivers to use alternative routes, and avoid the area until further notice.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene Monday morning. Officers at the scene tell us the suspect is armed with a "long gun."

We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

