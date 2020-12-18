Source: DC banning indoor dining in the middle of the holiday season

An official with Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said the ban is likely to happen around Dec. 23.

WASHINGTON — A member of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration tells WUSA9 that the District is working on an executive order to scale back allowable activities, including banning indoor dining, as coronavirus hospitalization numbers continue to rise in D.C.

The source told WUSA9 that the announcement could come as early as Friday, and would likely go into effect around Dec. 23. The ban could extend to further indoor activities over the coming holidays.

D.C. would not be the first region in the DMV to restrict indoor dining before the holidays.

Prince George's County suspended indoor dining through Jan. 16, allowing outdoor dining to continue at 50% capacity. Montgomery County has banned all indoor dining until further notice, allowing outdoor dining to continue during restricted hours (6 a.m. -10 p.m.). Baltimore City took it one step further, shutting down all indoor and outdoor dining, allowing restaurants only to operate for takeout and delivery.

On Friday, however, The Restaurant Association of Maryland announced it had filed for temporary restraining orders and injunctions to reopen indoor dining

Courts in Anne Arundel County have already ruled on a similar request, overturning the county's decision to ban indoor and allowing restaurants to continue indoor dining at 25% capacity until Dec. 28.

"Restaurants are the backbone of every community and neighborhood," Marshall Weston Jr., president of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said. "Rather than having gatherings and parties in our homes, restaurants provide a safe and regulated space to meet and gather with friends safely."