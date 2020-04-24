WASHINGTON — Jim Mazarra is bagpipe playing firefighter with Engine Company 1 in Washington, D.C.
He’s using his talent by traveling around our city playing in front of churches, monuments and hospitals.
His mission on this journey is to bring moments of joy to front-line workers and give them a brief pause
RELATED: We're in this together: Community donates bike to nurse walking to walk
"I mean, it’s been incredible," Mazarra said. "I get a lot of thank you’s. I get a lot of teary eyes, and they really do get a break for a few minutes when they need it because they’re taking a beating. Death comes with their job but not the daily death that they are dealing with."
RELATED: We're all in this together: Feeling blessed.
Do you have a feel good or good news story? We’d love to hear about it.
Text the word "TOGETHER" to (202) 895-5599 to find out more.
CORONAVIRUS 101
What precautions should you take?
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:
- Grocery store trips
- Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy
- Travel to your essential job
- Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides
Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Pneumonia
If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:
- Stay home except to get medical care
- Avoid public areas, including work or school
- Avoid public transportation
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
- Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance