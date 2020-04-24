WASHINGTON — Jim Mazarra is bagpipe playing firefighter with Engine Company 1 in Washington, D.C.

He’s using his talent by traveling around our city playing in front of churches, monuments and hospitals.

His mission on this journey is to bring moments of joy to front-line workers and give them a brief pause 

"I mean, it’s been incredible," Mazarra said. "I get a lot of thank you’s. I get a lot of teary eyes, and they really do get a break for a few minutes when they need it because they’re taking a beating. Death comes with their job but not the daily death that they are dealing with."

