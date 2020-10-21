DC attorney general suing Hebrew preschool after alleged child abuse

Fifteen young children who attended Washington Hebrew Congregation's preschool reported abuse by Jordan Silverman, according to Attorney General Karl Racine.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit Wednesday against the Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC) for allegedly endangering children and violating the District's child care safety laws.

The lawsuit was filed to accomplish three goals, according to the OAG:

relief for harmed families

a court order to ensure WHC complies with District law moving forward

civil penalties to deter WHC from engaging in misconduct in the future

The lawsuit alleges that WHC, a synagogue that also runs the Edlavitch Tyser Early Childhood Center, violated D.C. law by "placing children in the care of unqualified, unsupervised staff, operating in violation of its license, and misleading parents about the safety of its programs."

Racine highlights five ways in which WHC was in violation of D.C.'s Consumer Protection Procedures Act:

Routinely ignoring laws designed to protect children from abuse Placing children in the care of unqualified staff members Failing to adequately report suspected child abuse Misrepresenting the safety of its childcare center to parents Operating unlicensed summer programs

In 2018, WHC’s childcare center disclosed via email that children had allegedly been sexually abused by an assistant teacher. To date, 15 children have come forward to report abuse against assistant WHC teacher, Jordan Silverman, who was employed at WHC from March 2016 to August 2018.

“Washington Hebrew Congregation repeatedly ignored District child safety laws and failed to protect children in its care—and as a result, fifteen children have reported abuse,” Racine said. “Our lawsuit against Washington Hebrew seeks restitution for these children and their families. The Office of the Attorney General will not hesitate to hold accountable District childcare providers if they do not follow the law.”

In the lawsuit, Racine alleges that WHC routinely hired unqualified assistant teachers, failed to supervise them and violated a D.C. regulation by leaving kids alone with staff members, including Silverman.

"WHC ignored or disregarded laws specifically designed to keep children safe and actively discouraged attempts by staff and parents to flag clear dangers," the lawsuit says. "Children, aged 2-4, were left in the care of unqualified and under-supervised staff, and WHC leadership rejected reports of concerns and irregularities. In failing to follow basic safety regulations, WHC gave an alleged predator unfettered access to the children in their care."

Racine's office is asking for a jury trial.