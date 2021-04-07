'A bucket list thing for me' | Visitors look forward to National Mall fireworks, largest show in country

The National Park Service is welcoming visitors once again after COVID forced NPS to ask people to watch from home in 2020

WASHINGTON — Last year, COVID forced the National Park Service to ask people to stay home and watch the Independence Day fireworks show virtually.

Now, as COVID numbers continue to drop and vaccinations continue to increase, all that has changed and crowds are welcome once again.

Mike Litterst, chief of communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, says tens of thousands of visitors are expected on the Mall Sunday night.

"To fully, openly embrace visitors coming down and experiencing what we have to offer and capping it off [with] what's going to be the largest fireworks show in the country, it is very special," he said.

Veronica Trejo Horney, visiting DC from South Carolina, will be in the crowd to watch them.

"The Fourth of July is a special moment for me," she said. "I became a U.S., American citizen three years ago...I feel so proud to be part of this big nation."

Her husband Steven will be watching right beside her. He's wanted to see the celebration in person for years. That dream finally becomes reality in 2021.

"This is a bucket list thing for me," he said.

It's a bucket list event that even a confirmed tornado near the Mall on Thursday couldn't stop.

"The fireworks were securely anchored, covered with plastic as they are every night and they were completely unaffected by the storm," said Litterst.

Whether you plan to watch in person or virtually like retired Montgomery County teacher Richard McCarthy, many see this celebration as a mile marker on the road back to normal.