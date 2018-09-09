WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- As the rain continued falling in the DC area on Sunday, the threat of severe flooding was a major concern.

The National Weather Service predicts some rivers could reach minor to moderate flood stage.

“Cold, rainy, and gross,” Steve Spar described the weather.

“It’s super not dry,” Tom Nichols said.

No matter how you describe it -- it was raining.

“Wet, very wet,” Chad Clayton laughed.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordan have the DC area soaked and facing severe flooding threats.

Areas around the Southwest Waterfront and the Potomac River are on high alert.

“I think I’m always concerned with flooding in this area,” Clayton said.

Businesses on the water Georgetown cleared their patios and locked down chairs on Sunday.

“I think that Georgetown has been through this before, and they’ve done quite a bit of work to hopefully negate some of the future flooding,” Missy Glover said.

If the threat of severe flooding becomes more serious in Georgetown, a flood wall will go up to protect the businesses and the streets on the waterfront

“I think this something we’re kind of used to around this area, but it is always scary every time,” Clayton told WUSA9.

People living in the DMV are worried about the potentially severe hurricane expected to hit further south.

WUSA9’s meteorologists report Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas and the DC area could get some rain with nowhere for the water to go.

“My hope is that everyone just comes out safely and that the weather goes back out into the Atlantic,” Clayton said.

Leaders with DC and the National Park Service are monitoring the track of Hurricane Florence but no concrete plans have been made yet.

© 2018 WUSA