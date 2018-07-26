SILVER SPRING, Md. - It’s therapy in the form of inflatable fun! A new program at Pump It Up is helping children with special needs develop their social and motor skills.

Sensory Bounce Therapy made its way to the Silver Spring location a few weeks ago and has already been a big hit for parents like Kevin Lyon, who has an autistic five-year-old son.

"When you have a kid that's on the spectrum, it's a daily struggle,” said Lyon, who is thankful for a parent support group at the facility. “ He struggles with his social skills and communicating with others.”

But in the weeks since Kevin Jr. started the occupational therapy program for kids, he has seen some improvement. He told WUSA9 about Kevin’s ability to handle loud noises and a lot of people at a recent baby shower.

(Photo credit: Jordan Skydell of Sensory Bounce Therapy)

Pump it Up is a popular place for kids. It is an indoor inflatable bounce house that draws people from all over.

Once a week, a small group of children meet for a private session with an occupational therapist who uses activities like relay races to help children with autism, ADHD and other disorders develop sensory-motor and social skills.

Miriam Skydell, a veteran occupational therapist who developed the program, is the director. She is based in New Jersey but has made the program available in more than 15 locations along the east coast.

"I realized that we have a need for children to be able to play in an environment that's natural for them to play in," Skydell said. "We've seen amazing changes in children; children who had no eye contact, no language, children who are afraid of noises, who didn't have any friends."

There is a two to one ratio in each session which is held for one hour every week.

Skydell said the inflatable, fun setting combined with structured activities motivates the kids. Sensory motor skills including balance, core coordination and body space awareness are developed. Social skills are also key, which involves improvements with eye contact, language, frustration tolerance and more.

A free parent support group is held during each session.

If you are interested in the program and would like to see if it is available at a Pump it Up near you, click here>>

COMING UP: Meet Kevin Jr. He’s five years old with autism. He wanted to race me this morning! Ahead, hear how the new Sensory Bounce #Therapy program has helped him. #GetUpDC @wusa9 @PumpItUpParty #SilverSpring pic.twitter.com/Lbx5yz7Dnc — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) July 26, 2018

© 2018 WUSA