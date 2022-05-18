Break the cycle of sitting in traffic by participating in DC's Bike to Work Day 🚴

The first 15,000 people to register for the annual Bike to Work Day can pickup a free pink t-shirt at one of 100 pit stops in DC, Maryland or Virginia.

WASHINGTON — If there was ever a time to commit to biking to work its this year.

On Friday, the District is celebrating Bike to Work Day by giving you a chance to reduce your carbon footprint while getting some exercise in your day.

And, it's worth participating in considering that the price of gas in the DMV area is at a 10 year high, with the cost per gallon in the District averaging $4.84 as of Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy.

And those are not the only incentives... the Metropolitan tradition is coordinated by a network of transportation organizations in the D.C. area called Commuter Connections as well as the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

The first 15,000 people who register online to participate is eligible to receive a free t-shirt at any of the event's pit stops.

There are more than 100 pit stops for Bike to Work Day, located throughout D.C. Maryland and Virginia. Not only can you register for a free t-shit, but if you missed the chance to get one, there is also another opportunity to receive free food, beverages, and giveaways.

Those who register will be entered into a raffle to win a free bike. The free bicycles were donated BicycleSPACE, Three Points Cycles, and Bikes@Vienna.

If you need a buddy to ride with, bicyclist can join a free Bike to Work convoy, led by experienced biking commuters. There are five locations where the convoys are meeting Friday morning which can be viewed online.

FREE use of @bikeshare for non-members on Fri, May 20 for Bike to Work Day! Enjoy free unlimited rides (up to 45 mins per trip) on standard bikes, all day. ebikes will be offered at only $0.10 cents per minute, plus no unlock fee. #btwd2022 pic.twitter.com/Glc6saGZLO — Commuter Connections (@BikeToWorkDay) May 15, 2022

If you don't have a bike, Capital Bike Share is offering free unlimited rides of up to 45 minutes per trip on its standard bikes. It's e-bikes will be offered at 10 cents per minute.

Bike to Work Day in D.C. started with a small group of riders in 2001 and by 2017 the day saw an all-time high of 18,700 people participating.