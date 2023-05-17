Owners of 4 DC properties sanctioned after failing to address safety, health concerns, AG's office finds

Several DC apartment owners failed to address rodent, insect infestations and fire system violations.

WASHINGTON — The owners of four residential properties in D.C. hit with additional sanctions for failing to address safety and health concerns, an announcement from D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

“All District tenants are entitled to live in a safe, habitable, code-compliant home. These outcomes will have an immediate and positive impact on thousands of people across the city who for far too long have been forced to live in deplorable, unsafe conditions,” Schwalb said in a statement.

The properties involved include Foster House, Marbury Plaza, Garfield Court Apartments and Concorde Gardens. Allegations range from failure to make necessary repairs to serious violations like a broken fire alarm system, and other fire hazards.

In the case of the Marbury Plaza, an apartment complex located on Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C., residents were found to be living in unsafe conditions which included mold, water and sewage leaks, failed plumbing, insect and rodent infestations and more.